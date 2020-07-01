Pine Mountain Ski Jump wood fundraising sale to start Thursday

The first Pine Mountain Ski Jump wood sale fundraising event will take place Thursday and Friday, July 2nd and 3rd. There will be other dates through the year, but this is the first opportunity to buy something unique.

There are pieces with graffiti on them from many years of ski jumping, perfect for any project. All prices are negotiable, but the Kiwanis Ski Club asks the public to please keep in mind these funds are going right back into the ski jump.

"We have a committee put together that is going to be selling a lot of different things. Wood burning carvings, all from the old tower. The building to my left is full of them,” said the Kiwanis Ski Club president, Nick Blagec.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. It will be located at Popple Palace, which is a building as you pull into Pine Mountain.

They ask for cash only and no kids allowed.

