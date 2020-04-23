Pine Mountain Music Festival postponed

The 2020 Pine Mountain Music Festival has been postponed. The event travels throughout Upper Michigan, to bring music to the community.

The event's board of directors said due to the uncertainty of the venues, along with the mobility and safety of patrons and friends, this was the best option.

The president says next year's event will now be the 30th anniversary celebration. They will bring Appalachian Spring along with the Upstarts and Bergonzi Trio for exciting tribute to the festival's stellar run. That will happen in June 2021.

"We thank everyone who continues to support Pine Mountain Music Festival during this time. We’re looking at different possibilities of having additional programming throughout the year, so do check out our website, http://www.pmmf.org/,” said the Pine Mountain Music Festival Board President, Diane Eshbach.

Fundraising will continue in order to meet the operating costs and fund the 2021 season.

