Pine Grove Country Club in Iron Mountain prepares, hopes for golf season start

The ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ executive order, from Governor Whitmer has impacted golf courses around the state of Michigan, forcing them to remain closed.

Pine Grove Country Club sign (WLUC Photo)

The greens at Pine Grove Country Club, in Iron Mountain, are vacant right now because of that, and may be for a while.

"We're doing our normal planning as if the golf season is going to start at some point. The biggest thing is we don't know what the new normal is,” said Tom Dolby, the head golf professional at Pine Grove Country Club.

Pine Grove normally opens for the season around April 20th, but that is not the case this year.

"I've delayed orders, delayed shipments of product. Been in contact with some of our outings to change the dates,” said Dolby.

As many events have been pushed back. Dolby says, he is keeping an eye out on courses around the country, which are still open.

"We are sort of in a fortunate position here in Michigan, that some states are still allowing golf, and that we can learn from them,” he said.

They club has been taking every precaution they can, for the members, customers, and staff. Pine Grove says, that as soon as they are able to open, they will, and they will be implanting a lot of the social distancing rules, as well as limiting touch points on the golf course.

Many other courses have done this.

"They've taken the rakes out of the bunkers, they've eliminated the ball-washers on the tees, some states have removed the tee markers, and they are sanitizing golf carts after every use,” said Dolby.

However, social distancing may be a new normal, especially during this season.

"We have a beautiful opportunity to be outside, so we can certainly spread tables out that way,” said the Pine Grove Country Club Food and Beverage Director/Event Coordinator, Kelly Burgess.

Burgess, says all event have been cancelled right now.

"The hardest part is, with the events and stuff people are calling with questions. Not having an answer for them, it’s hard to do your job because you don’t' know what to say, and they get it, they understand but it's frustrating,” she said.

Pine Grove will continue to implement social distancing and they hope to ring in the golf season soon.

