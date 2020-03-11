Pigs-N-Heat hockey game raises money for fire victims

Marquette County firefighters and law enforcement took the ice on Wednesday night to raise money for a worthy cause.

The Pigs-N-Heat Hockey Game took place at Lakeview Arena in Marquette. Members of local Fire Departments play for the Heat, while law enforcement suit up for the Pigs.

The annual game started 37 years ago, when members of the Marquette Police and Fire Departments wanted to help a family who lost their house to a fire.

All proceeds from admission and silent auctions benefit the Fire Relief Fund. It provides money and three nights of hotel stays to fire victims.

“Police and Firemen, we’re on scene at the fires. We see what happens when people lose everything and this game is our chance to raise some money so we can get them back on their feet, provide some cash and a place to stay so we know at those scenes that they’ll be taken care of for a few nights,” said Dan Pruner, Engineer with the Marquette City Fire Department.

In the end, the Pigs were victorious over the Heat by a score of 7-4.