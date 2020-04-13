Pictured Rocks still open, but many facilities, restrooms are closed

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is still open, but many of the facilities and amenities are closed.

While the parks are still open including the beaches, it's only during daytime hours.

Visitor centers, drive-in and back country campgrounds, and most restrooms, will be closed to visitors until at least June 25.

Pictured Rocks officials say in addition to the governor's order, many sites still have damage from the winter.

"We're going to follow the governor's guidance on that, no large groups, we're going to keep to social distancing even on the trails. We're asking people to do their best to follow that, we also need people to be aware that there are a lot of trees that are still blocking access to areas so even if the snow melts you still might not be able to get to some of the trail heads," said Susan Reece, Chief of Interpretation and Education, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Reece also said many of the cleaning supplies for the restrooms they've tried to order are being delayed, and that's one reason the restrooms will remain closed.

