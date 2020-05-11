Pictured Rocks Virtual Junior Ranger program now available

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is ramping up its online youth learning tools during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are launching the Virtual Junior Ranger program. It provides online resources, suitable for children ages six to eleven. The program includes six activities, some suited for indoor use and others that can be completed while remaining socially distant outdoors.

The hope is that this program can help Pictured Rocks staff continue to reach kids who would usually visit the park.

“It’s brand new for us, it’s something that we’re offering for visitors, whether they’re right here in the Upper Peninsula or they’re in Hawaii, Florida, Alaska, anywhere. So, it’s kind of exciting that we’re providing a tool for kids to still be able to experience the park right from their living room,” said Melissa O’Donnell, Education Specialist at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

To find the lessons available through the Junior Virtual Ranger program, click here.