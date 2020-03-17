Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore considers entrance fee

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore officials are considering an entrance fee for visitors. It's still very early in the process and likely wouldn't be put in place this year or next but, it is being considered.

The fee would be used to improve parking and upgrade trails and ensure facilities and trails are ADA compliant.

Officials have a number of projects in mind.

"It's a national park. The park belongs to the people and we're trying to figure out how to pay for these things and an entrance fee is just one of the things we're looking at. We currently collect fees for camping and lighthouse tours and that money goes right back into the park," said Susan Reece, Chief of Interpretation and Education, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The next steps would be to complete an economic feasibility study, then open up the proposal to public comments.

