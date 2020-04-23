Pictured Rocks Days, Yoopers Ride Free canceled for June 2020

A popular Upper Peninsula weekend even has been canceled for 2020.

The 8th annual Pictured Rocks Days, which was slated to take place June 13 and 14, 2020, at Binsfeld Bayshore Park in Munising, is canceled due to health risks and concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

After much deliberation, the Alger County Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the two-day festival that draws thousands of attendees each year, decided to cancel the event to help ensure the safety of everyone involved.

"Because of the current health pandemic, we saw no other choice than to cancel our event,” said Kathy Reynolds, executive director of the Chamber. “This was not a hasty decision, but the health of our community, our staff, volunteers, vendors, bands and all others involved with the event is of utmost importance. We look forward to continuing this successful event in the coming years."

In addition, Pictured Rocks Cruises is canceling its event - Yoopers Ride Free, which is held in conjunction with the festival. For the past eight years, Pictured Rocks Cruises has provided thousands of free tours of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore to Upper Peninsula residents with valid ID cards over the weekend.

“Our concern for our employees, customers and community leads us to the sad decision to cancel Pictured Rocks Days. Picture Rocks Days started eight years ago and has become a flagship event for our community,” said John Madigan, general manager of Pictured Rocks Cruises. “It has provided over 15,000 people the opportunity to experience the National Lakeshore, entertainment, vendors, and a family experience in our community that might not have been able to enjoy without the event.”

"We are deeply saddened by this as we look forward to the event all year. Not only has it been a fun way to give back to Upper Peninsula residents and new visitors, it’s also been a staple in our area that has helped kick off the summer season for nearly a decade. There are brighter days ahead, however, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you next year. Thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors, vendors, entertainers, musicians, volunteers, and staff members. Without your help and dedication, this event wouldn’t happen. We’ll see you soon, but in the meantime, stay safe and healthy," the chamber said in its release.