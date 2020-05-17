Pictured Rocks Cruises to open June 15

Pictured Rocks Cruises, which brings in thousands of people every year to Munising, is getting a late start on the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of now, cruises are set to begin June 15.

"It [pandemic] has delayed our opening date. We usually start in early or the middle of May,” said Pictured Rocks Cruises Manager, John Madigan.

Madigan says the pandemic has also caused a drop in reservations.

"There's just been a reduction in reservations from customers compared to prior years, a substantial reduction,” said Madigan.

Madigan adds that when it is time to open, protocols will be put into place to protect passengers and crew members.

"Our schedule will be adjusted to the passenger demand,which we don't really know at this point in time but we suspect the demand will be less than last year. Then we have to do some reduction on the capacity of the boats, which we're anticipating from the governor's order. Then, we're going to have to have some protocol to sanitize the boats between trips; sanitizing the seats and surfaces."

Madigan says that with all of the unknowns surrounding the pandemic and opening of businesses, Pictured Rocks Cruises will do everything they can to stick to the June 15 opening date.

"Obviously if we open up and nobody shows up for a couple of weeks, we'll have to close down and open up again next year hopefully. We just think it's prudent for us to try and operate, even at a reduction in capacity, and provide our services for people who have been coming here for years,” said Madigan.

To make a cruise reservation or to keep up with the latest Pictured Rocks Cruises news, click here.