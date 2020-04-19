Phil's 550 Store now offering delivery

Certain Marquette County residents can now stay weird, stay safe from home.

Phil's 550 Store now delivers to homes within a few minutes’ drive of the famous Marquette County landmark.

Customers can call the store to place an order between 5 and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Limited grocery items can be delivered, including Seeds & Spores ground beef, Vollwerth’s meats, Lawry's frozen pasties, Jacks frozen pizza and Jilbert’s cheese, milk and ice cream.

Co-Owner, Aaron Leppanen says you can also order anything from Phil's alcohol selection, including wine, hard seltzers and craft beers with a valid I.D.

“We do the sale all over the phone with a credit card and then upon delivery we take photo of the I.D. and make sure that I.D. matches the person who called. We keep a copy of that for our records,” Leppanen announced.

Customers can select from several local wines and some of Michigan’s best craft beers.

"Of course we've got the Black Rocks, Ore Dock and Barrel + Beam. So we try to keep the local beers as much as possible. Then there's some from Petoskey, Grand Rapids, the Detroit area,” Leppanen declared.

Leppanen suggests customers call the store to find out if their home is within the delivery radius.

"The intent is just to really help the community and we're taking it on a case by case kind of basis. So if you call and you’re way out in Big Bay, there's a good chance we won't be able to get all the way out there but maybe we could find a meeting point at the halfway or something like that," Leppanen reasoned.

There’s minimum purchase of $25 on all delivery orders. A $5 delivery fee may also apply. Call the store at 906-226-9146 for more information.

