Pharmacies on the front-line during COVID-19 outbreak

Governor Whitmer, has issued a '"stay home, stay safe" order, but pharmacies, and 'essential jobs' will stay open. This means pharmacies are on the front-line during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A scene from The Drug Store in Iron Mountain. (WLUC Photo)

"We have no plans of closing our doors. We'll be here for people to get their prescriptions, or have new prescriptions filled,” said Steve Roell, The Drug Store pharmacy owner.

The Drug Store is taking extra precautions, but at this time it has very limited protective equipment available for employees. There's a shortage across the country.

"Cashiers, are wearing gloves. We prefer to take a credit card, and to not have to handle cash,” said Roell.

The store also has two shifts, so staff is split, with no social interaction. The owner says, it's still a work in progress.

"I feel a little bit anxious, because we don't know what's coming. We're trying to be prepared in as many ways as possible. I'm trying to keep my staff healthy,” said Roell.

The Drug Store is also bringing orders out to cars for customers who don't want to go inside. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. But from 6 p.m. until close, the only option is curbside pickup.

"Which is going to allow us to do a deep cleaning of the store every night,” said Roell.

It will be a busy time for pharmacies.

"Customers have been really good, they've been patient. You know we haven't had any problem with supply, we've been able to get everybody the medications they needed,” said Roell.

The Drug Store will continue to work with insurance companies, and the community to provide what it can.

