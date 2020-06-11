'Pets 2 the Rescue' virtual race to benefit Alger County Animal Center

The Alger County Animal Center in Munising is taking part in a nationwide virtual fundraiser.

The “Pets 2 the Rescue” is a virtual running, walking and biking event that raises money for non-profit animal shelters. Through June 15, people can sign up for a race of their choice and be entered to win prizes for completing the race.

One hundred percent of each $10 race registration goes to the animal shelter of your choice.

“I think it really encourages people just to get out, and have some exercise. I mean, everyone’s been stuck at home during this quarantine period, so this is something to get people and pets to just go out, and have a walk,” said Malcolm Jones, Fundraising, Events and Grant Coordinator at the Alger County Animal Shelter.

The Alger County Animal Shelter is among close to 200 shelters across the United States participating in the event.

