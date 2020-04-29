Peterson's Fish Market donated nearly 1500 pounds of fish to local non-profits

Peterson's Fish Market in Hancock has been working to help keep their community fed.

While the shop is currently staying closed due to coronavirus concerns, the market got to work last week catching fish to donate to local non-profits. In total the fish market, donated nearly 1500 pounds of freshly caught whitefish. The fish went to the Western U.P. Food Bank, the Copper Country Salvation Army, and St. Vincent de Paul. In total the fish donated was worth over 7000 dollars.

"Our community is what has made us successful, and we wanted to help because so many people in our community are struggling because of this virus around. Our idea was to give back, and how we figured we could help is by donating fish," said Pat Peterson, one of the owners of Peterson’s Fish Market.

Peterson’s fish market is also thinking about doing another round of food donations depending on how long the coronavirus situation lasts.

