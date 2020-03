The Board of Trustees of the Peter White Public Library will hold a special meeting on Friday, March 27, at 6:00 p.m..

The board will discuss the library’s COVID-19 response.

Because of social distancing guidelines, this meeting will be held virtually via Zoom.

This meeting is open to the public, by logging into Zoom.

Meeting login information is available at http://www.uproc.lib.mi.us/pwplinfo/.