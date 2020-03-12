Peter White Public Library suspends all programs

In an effort to maintain public health, the Peter White Public Library is enacting social distancing procedures in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

These procedures include suspending all library programs and meeting room reservations from now until April 6, 2020.

This includes all events and room reservations in the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center on the Lower Level of the Library. This timeline will be reassessed as the situation warrants.

Additionally, we ask that those feeling sick not visit the library.

Library staff are collecting information from federal, state and local resources and are responding to the situation as data becomes available. For the most up to date information, visit www.pwpl.info.

PWPL has several online library services and materials available for those wishing to stay home.

Those services include RB Digital (online magazines), Kanopy (online movie streaming), MeL Databases, and Libby (e-books and downloadable books and audiobooks).

You can see the whole list on the website www.pwpl.info where you can check back for updates on library procedures as they unfold.

The library thanks patrons for their understanding.

For continuing coronavirus coverage, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.