Peter White Public Library board approves plan to pay employees during closure

The Peter White Public Library Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a plan that will pay its employees while the library is closed.

The vote took place during a meeting of the Library's Board of Trustees during a video conference Friday evening.

Based on current positions held, employees will be compensated according to the average number of hours worked or salary over the previous seven pay periods. This plan will be in place until April 21, or until the Michigan executive order is lifted.

Although the library is closed, this plan remains feasible because of how the library is funded.

“The majority of our funding is through taxes that are paid on property taxes. So, that’s why we are financially stable at this time,” said Anne Donohue, President of the PWLP Board of Trustees.

The plan also keeps all benefits packages will not be changed during this time. If the Stay Home, Stay Safe order is still in place on April 21, the board will re-evaluate this plan at its next scheduled board meeting.