Peter White Public Library begins next phase of reopening

Staff at Peter White Public Library are explaining the next steps of their reopening phase.

Currently, the library is in phase two of reopening, but by the end of next week, staff say they will be in phase three. The library director says this next phase will include a lot of behind the scenes work, in addition to introducing their new curbside services.

The dry run began Thursday, and will continue for the next several weeks.

"It feels great. There has been such a period of stagnant, just completely stagnant. We've not been able to make much forward progress so the fact that we're able to start making these steps really feels good,” said Peter White Public Library Director, Andrea Ingmire.

Ingmire says the library will move into phase four once they get more adjusted to curbside service.