Perkins Park remains closed to campers over Memorial Day Weekend

Many of the expected sites and sounds of a typical Memorial Day Weekend are absent this year, with travel discouraged and many businesses closed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Perkins park is just one site in Marquette county that would normally be very busy. This site, along with many other campgrounds throughout the state of Michigan, remain closed to overnight camping. However, the boat launch site on Lake Independence in Powell Township is still open for public use.

County Administrator Scott Erbisch says they are getting the site prepared to reopen, but it remains closed to campers. "Until it's been released by a new executive order, to authorize it, we'll keep our site closed, but we are getting it prepared for that day when we can open, it's unfortunate that we can't have our campers there but we look forward to the time when we can start letting people in," said Erbisch.

