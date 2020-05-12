Pedigree hosting dog adoptions via Zoom

Pedigree is helping Americans get their new best friend remotely.

Pedigree is setting up dog adoptions via Zoom. (Source: Pedigree/CNN)

The company has started setting up dog adoptions through Zoom meetings with its newly launched website meetyournewdog.com.

According to the site, the idea is to allow people to meet their dogs virtually and adopt a pet without having to leave the house – which could be an appealing idea to many amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week Pedigree is joining forces with the Nashville Humane Association. Pedigree says it will cover all the adoption fees.

The last Zoom meeting this week will be 5 p.m. CST on Wednesday, according to the website.

Pedigree hopes to expand the program to more shelters in the future.

