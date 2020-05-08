Pedestrian seriously injured in Marquette County hit and run crash

Marquette County investigators are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and drove away Thursday afternoon.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Marquette County Road 550 near Partridge Bay Trail in Marquette Township at 3:45 p.m. That's about halfway between Phil's 550 Store and the Sugarloaf Mountain parking lot.

Investigators say a northbound vehicle hit a 23-year-old Marquette man and then left the scene. The man was taken to UP Health System-Marquette for treatment of serious injuries.

No information about the vehicle has been released.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call the Marquette County Sheriff's Office at 906-225-8434.