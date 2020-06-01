Peaceful protests continue in downtown Marquette for third day

For the third day, chants rang across downtown Marquette Monday as protesters took to the streets to peacefully but loudly unite their voices as one.

"The thing is why we're protesting in Marquette, MI is because we haven't heard anything about the cops. It is your civic duty to use your voice, and speak up for what is wrong,” said Calyn Franklin, the event organizer.

When Franklin first heard the news of George Floyd's murder, she says she felt numb.

"Then when my nine-year-old sister called me is when it like actually hit me,” she explained. “She called me and was like, I don't want this to happen to dad, like I'm so scared this is going to happen to dad. I want him to stay home. I don't want him to go out, and that's when it actually touched me."

Franklin, a student at NMU, says she realized something needed to be done, even if it didn’t happen in her home town of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"If we have people that are from different cities and have different perspectives, then we can reach and try to touch those people who don't have the opportunity to be around a lot of people of color,” explained Franklin.

"I have friends all over the world that experience racism in many different ways, shapes and forms, and I thought it was important that the UP take a stand, and show that we're supporting and we're here,” said Kenna Koffman, co-Host and event organizer.

Monday’s protests followed in the same way as the previous days with marching, moments of silence and a lot of chanting as you can hear from behind me.

Organizers called for peaceful protesting as they received until one driver drove into their huddle when they stood in the street.

The protesters responded by saying peace, and allowing the driver to proceed without harm.

"It's been really tough reading the comments that are coming up on media,” explained Koffman. “Facebook has been really disheartening for a lot of us who want peace and who want justice."