Peaceful protest held in downtown Iron Mountain, organized by business owner

Another protest was held Thursday in downtown Iron Mountain.

Charmaine Cain, a business owner, organized a peaceful protest that kicked off at 2 p.m. on S. Stevenson Avenue, right outside of her business, Charmaine’s Beauty Bar. She said she felt that the protest Wednesday, in Iron Mountain, had no representation of African Americans. She said, to her knowledge, no black organizers were involved, which is why she brought family and friends together on Thursday.

Much of the discussion during the George Floyd protests has involved deferring to the voices of black leadership.

“All the I'm hoping for today, is for people to come together. We've got to do better. We have to do better as an African American race. We have to do better as people. It's just too much division. I just want to see some unity. I don't want hate involved, I don't want racism, I just want unity. I want some positivity today,” said Cain.

A group of around 50 people, stood outside, on the sidewalk of S. Stephenson Avenue many cars driving by honked, showing support. It was very peaceful.

