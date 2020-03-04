'Pay as you Stay' program eases stress for homeowners

Michigan homeowners struggling to pay property taxes could soon have some relief.

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed "Pay as you Stay" legislation to help people stay in their homes, by working with their local government.

"It's a program to help alleviate tax burdens on tax payers that would be considered in poverty that would qualify for the property exemption that’s already on the books” said Marquette County Treasurer Nicholas Benson.

The Marquette County Treasurer says he doesn't know how many Upper Michigan homeowners could benefit from this program.

But he says if local governments opt in, it would help people struggling with delinquent taxes.

"We don't want to foreclose on anybody's property, especially their primary homes, and any program that would help alleviate that problem I think is welcomed by any county treasurer,” explained Benson.

Michigan's Lieutenant Governor says this program would help residents move off payment plans and avoid foreclosure.

"This is about home, this isn't about the technical things, this isn't about the machinations of the system, this is about people being able to have and experience a home,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II (D-Michigan).

Right now, the program is only available in Wayne County. Benson explains U.P. governments could decide to join.

"At the local level, the township and city would have to opt in or opt out within a certain time period. If they do opt in, anybody within that township or city would need to qualify first for a property exemption, which is done through the assessor,” he explained.

The new program is a three-part plan. Once enrolled, all interest, penalties and fees would be eliminated.

The balance due would be limited to back taxes only, or 10 percent of a home's taxable value – whichever is less.

The remaining balance would be paid back over three years at zero percent interest.

In the meantime, Benson urges property owners facing foreclosure to contact their local government before board of review meetings this month.

"There still is time if you think you need it. I urge you to go to the local assessor,” said Benson.

If you don't qualify for a property exemption and still are having trouble paying taxes, Benson welcomes Marquette County homeowners to call his office.