Paving of 'Pete's Pass' begins Monday in Marquette Township

Paving of a US-41 underpass in Marquette Township begins on Monday.

According to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail administrator, the underpass, previously named "Pete's Pass," connects the Iron Ore Heritage trail to the north side of US-41.

Beginning June 15, and continuing all week, paving trucks will be using a quarter-mile section of the trail, west of County Road 492, to access the underpass.

The trail organization asked anyone using the trails in this area to be cautious. Signs will be posted on the trail.

Once the underpass is paved, work will continue for paving the Iron Ore Heritage Trail between County Road 492 and Northwoods Lane.

Trucks will be working in that area for the next several weeks.

