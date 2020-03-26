Patriot Packs looking for volunteers

Patriot Packs is looking for more volunteers. Patriot Packs started a few years ago as a way to help feed West End students over the weekends who rely on school lunches.

Now, with the extended break due to the coronavirus outbreak, students are struggling to find those meals. The Ishpeming School District has stepped up to partner with patriot packs to help provide breakfasts and lunches on Mondays and Thursdays but volunteers are needed to help transport and distribute the meals.

"I think we're all looking for ways to be able to help out anyone right now that is in need, this is a great way to do it especially for our kids who do rely on school lunches who don't have that right now and breakfast, because there's both in those bags, so it's a great way to get that to the kids who need it," said Patriot Packs Coordinator, Amanda Stacy.

There are two pickup spots for the meals, Christ the King Lutheran on Stoneville road in Ishpeming and on Fridays at Bartanen's Auto Body in Ishpmeing. More information is available in the related links section on this page.

