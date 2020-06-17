Patient information 'inappropriately accessed' by former employee at UPHS-Bell

Some patients at one local hospital had their personal information exposed last month.

In a letter dated June 10, 2020, obtained by TV6 News from a viewer, representatives from UP Health System-Bell in Ishpeming said on May 20, 2020, the patient's information was accessed by a former employee "outside the scope of his job responsibilities and without a legitimate business need."

The information accessed included the individual's name, date of birth, address, social security number, medications, lab results, and diagnosis/conditions, the letter said.

UPHS-Bell apologized for the incident in the letter and said they've taken corrective action to prevent anything like this from happening in the future.

"We also obtained a signed attestation from the employee that patient information would not be further disclosed after employment is terminated," the letter said.

The hospital is also offering a year of free credit monitoring for the affected individuals.

The viewer who sent a copy of the letter to TV6 said she believes the letter was sent to at least 200 people. Though we asked, UPHS-Bell did not confirm or deny this number.

In a statement to TV6 News, UPHS said, "At UP Health System – Bell, our patients are our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring the privacy of all who are in our care. We recently discovered that patient records were inappropriately accessed by an employee who was not directly involved in the care of these patients. This type of unauthorized access of patient information is not tolerated, and this individual’s employment was terminated immediately.

"We want to assure the community that all of our employees go through extensive training and educational sessions regarding patient privacy. Additionally, we regularly monitor access to medical records and run random audits to ensure that all privacy protocols are followed.

"We consider it a privilege to serve the healthcare needs of our communities and take seriously our role of safeguarding patient health information. We remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure every patient and his or her family has the best possible experience while in our care."

To view a full copy of the letter, check out the related document in this story.