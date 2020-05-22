Pasty Fest 2020 canceled

Pasty Fest 2020 has been canceled in Calumet.

The event draws hundreds of visitors to downtown Calumet each year to enjoy the classic U.P. dish. Due to possible crowd sizes, organizers have canceled the event.

Organizers say that while they are excited that Upper Michigan is reopening, the future is still uncertain.

Governor Whitmer's 'MI Safe Start Plan' requires the state to enter phase 6, the final phase, before large crowds may gather.

A Facebook post on the official event page says that "Without assurance that we will be in Stage 6 in August we cannot expend the time and finances required to host this event. We thank everyone who attends and contributes to Pasty Fest every year."

The even is expected to return in 2021.