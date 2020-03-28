Pasty Central ships 8,000 pasties ahead of coronavirus outbreak

Demand for food and home essentials is on the rise all across the country, and one traditional Upper Peninsula delicacy is no exception.

Since 1996, Pasty Central in Calumet has been preparing and shipping frozen pasties to all 50 states.

At the beginning of March, the company had 8,000 frozen pasties in stock. As increased social distancing guidelines started to take place, orders started piling in. By the middle of the month, all 8,000 UP and cornish style pasties were sold.

They were able to satisfy those orders, but since suspended production as many ingredients have become unavailable.

“We’re right down to bare walls of all those pasties. It was kind of like the toilet paper shortage, suddenly everyone wanted pasties, and we were without,” Charlie Hopper, General Manager, Pasty Central.

The company does have a limited supply of breakfast style and “Imperfect Pasties,” or products that have minor defects and didn’t meet quality guidelines.

