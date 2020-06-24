Partridge Creek Farm summer programs supplies produce to volunteers

Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming is asking community members to lend a hand this summer, in return for some fresh produce.

This summer they are holding weekly volunteer events at the garden. Participants will help with different projects each week, depending on the needs at the garden. For each event they attend, volunteers will receive a voucher for free produce packs.

“We have a lot of produce, and we are very interested in getting the community to come out and build relationships with each other, and ensure that they get reciprocated for their work with some of our fresh produce that we have an abundance of this summer,” said May Tsupros, Partridge Creek Farm Organizer.

The events will happen on Mondays or Wednesdays, weather permitting. Starting July 10, produce vouchers can be redeemed at Farm Fresh Friday events.

To find out more about the program or check the weekly schedule, click here.