Partridge Creek Farm starts Resiliency Garden Project

A new project from Partridge Creek Farm is addressing the possible food shortage stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

It started the Resiliency Garden Project, promoting gardening in communities across Marquette County. Partridge Creek Farm is building garden beds at peoples homes and teaching them how to grow their own plants.

For every garden bed ordered, they are hoping to donate a garden bed to someone in the community. The goal is to build 40 garden beds to help fight food insecurity in our area.

“We’re very afraid that we're at the very end of the distribution chain, and we may see some serious shortages. So, our goal is to build a strong community, growing a lot of its own food and learning how to preserve the food they grow so that we all can be stronger as a community,” said Dan Perkins, Director of Partridge Creek Farms.

For more information on how to order a garden bed or donate to the cause, click here.

