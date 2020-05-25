Partnership brings free WIFI hotspots to the Keweenaw Peninsula

The Portage Health Foundation is getting some help setting up WIFI hotspots in the four counties of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Michigan back in March, the Portage Health Foundation recognized a problem that most of rural America suffers.

"One of the things that we had heard from people that were working from home for the first time, or students who had to be at home doing homework was that internet access wasn't nearly as stable as it needed to be for them to have the success that they wanted to," said Michael H. Babcock, marketing communications coordinator for the Portage Health Foundation.

The need for internet access can't be ignored; not just for students, or those working from home, but everyone.

"In 2020 internet access isn't optional,” said Babcock. “People will need it for healthcare, they need it for work, they need it to connect with their families, and we're really proud to be able to make it so people have that option, to have internet even if they can't get it at their house, or can't afford it at their house."

The Portage Health Foundation, with the help of UP.net, REMC1 and the Peninsula Fiber Network has already set up 7 different hotspots throughout Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, and Ontonagon counties.

"We can imagine families coming to these hotspots in their cars, sitting in their cars, hopefully with air conditioning on so they're comfortable in weather like this, getting their work done, or getting medical appointments if they have them, doing facetime calls with their loved ones around the world," said Babcock.

The internet access and labor to set up the hotspots are donated by the parties involved. The goal is to have 21 hotspots total in the four county area in the coming weeks.

"We're going to leave these up at least through September and if we find that our communities are using them quite a bit, we'll leave them up longer," said Babcock.

To find a hotspot close to you that you can use, click here.

