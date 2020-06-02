Part of Presque Isle Avenue in Marquette to temporarily close Thursday

Beginning at 6:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, both lanes of Presque Isle Ave between West Fair Avenue and West Kaye Avenue will be closed to traffic.

The sidewalk and Northern Michigan University parking lot on the west-side of Presque Isle Avenue in this area will also be closed.

The overhead electrical line maintenance project is estimated to last approximately 10 hours.

For your safety and the safety of our employees and contractors, please do not approach crews while they are working. The tasks that they perform put them near energized equipment where the utmost focus and concentration is necessary.

We understand that our activities may cause an inconvenience and want to thank residents in advance for their patience and cooperation while crews perform these modifications and upgrades.

