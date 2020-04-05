Palm Sunday held through virtual services

Palm Sunday is usually a day that Catholic churches would be full, kicking off one of the holiest weeks of the year.

Instead, masses were held virtually across the world, including at St. Joseph and St. John's Catholic Parishes in Ishpeming. Parishioners were able to tune in via Facebook live to worship, and hear the reading of the passion of the Christ.

“So during pandemics in other times, like in the Middle Ages, the priests would celebrate mass on the streets and people would watch from inside through their windows,” said Father Ryan Ford. “So this is like the window of the internet, letting us participate virtually.”

The parishes plan to hold a Facebook livestream mass next week, on Easter Sunday as well.

