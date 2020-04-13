Paint, Lawn and Garden sales continue at Ishpeming Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware in Ishpeming is able to continue sales of some items now restricted at larger stores.

Under the extended Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, stores larger than 50,000 square feet must follow new rules. This includes suspending sales of liquid paint, garden, furniture and carpet supplies. According to the executive order, this was done to limit the amount of customers in a store.

Ace Hardware has a total square footage of 10,000, meaning these guidelines do not apply.

“So that allows us to basically do business as normal. Obviously, we’re taking precautions and taking care of our employees, but because we fall underneath that 50,000 square foot threshold, we’re allowed to sell pretty much anything we want to sell,” said Brad Argall, Owner of Ace Hardware.

Paint and Lawn and Garden Sales will continue as normal at the store. It has also taken additional precautions for social distancing to help reduce possible spread of the virus.

