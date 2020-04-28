PWPL creates "Community Conversations" series

While the Peter White Public Library is closed, staff is creating virtual programming on topics important to the community.

It’s started a new web series called “Community Conversations,” which features interviews with local people about issues related to the coronavirus. Topics include how to go to the doctor for a check up, how to educate kids during school closures and updates on local small businesses.

“I do think a lot of people are at home with just a saturation of information, and they trust us, and we can talk to local people about local issues,” said Jenifer Kilpela, Communications Coordinator at the PWPL.

The Community Conversations are released each Tuesday. Peter White Public Library plans to continue the series during the library closure, and possibly into the future.

To view the Community Conversations, click here.


