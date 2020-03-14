PWPL closed to public amid coronavirus concerns

Peter White Public Library is suspending all public operations until it is determined the resource can safely open.

The announcement comes in the wake of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's announcement to suspend all K-12 public education statewide in an effort to minimize the impacts of the coronavirus.

To be clear, temporary closure of PWPL is not a result of any COVID-19 contamination and is merely a preventative measure.

Library Director, Andrea Ingmire says Friday, the Michigan Library Association released a message encouraging all public libraries in the state to close.

Ingmire says a number of online resources will still be available.

"We have a lot of streaming databases where folks can access movies. We have Kanopy for streaming movies. We have the downloadable audiobooks and ebooks through Libby or Overdrive. We also have magazines through RBdigital. There's Mango Languages-a language learning resource. There are a lot of other general database through the MeL resources. That's a statewide resource,” Ingmire announced.

While materials can still be returned through the overnight deposit, any materials that are currently on loan will not be considered late until mid-April.

“We have extended all due dates through April 13th. Anything that was borrowed from another library trough Interlibrary Loan, that transportation has also been cancelled. So if you've got materials and you want keep using them, just keep using them. You can return them if you want to but there's no hurry. There will be no fines. So we're just encouraging people to go ahead and keep them,” Ingmire reiterated.

Additional resources will be made available this coming week to help you and your family keep from going stir-crazy.

“We’re also starting some children's programming next week. That’ll be through Facebook LIVE. Story time is planned for Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10. We're also reading 'The Wizard of Oz' a chapter at a time in the afternoon. The children’s staff is also working on some craft programming and things you can do with your kids at home,” Ingmire declared.

Click here for a link to all PWPL resources including newsletters and updates.