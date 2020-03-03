PRIDE Training educates soon to be foster parents

A meeting taking place in Marquette Tuesday night provided information for soon to be foster parents.

It was hosted by Great Lakes Recovery Center and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The meeting included panel discussions with current foster children and professionals from various foster care programs.

This was the final night of the PRIDE training, which prepares families to become foster parents in our community.

“There’s children that need homes and if we can’t find them in our immediate community we have to jump to different counties which means they change not only homes, they change schools, they change friends. So we have to do a better job of opening homes in our counties so that the children don’t have to move county to county,” said Jackie Judd, PRIDE Trainer with Great Lakes Recovery Center.

At the end of the presentation, those in attendance received a certificate signifying completion of their foster parent training.