Overnight house fire in National Mine under investigation

A house fire early Friday morning in National Mine is under investigation.

Video a viewer shared with TV6 & FOX UP shows the home on Marquette County Road PCE was completely up in flames around 1:00 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene told TV6 & FOX UP they didn't know if anyone was inside the home when the fire started or if anyone was hurt. It's unclear if it was started accidentally or intentionally.

A number of units responded, including crews from Ishpeming Township, Ishpeming City, Negaunee City, Richmond Township, Marquette County Rescue 131, UP Health System EMS and UPPCO.

The Michigan State Police and Ishpeming Police Department were also there, talking to witnesses.

This story will be updated as information is released.