Over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Michigan

COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to be on the rise in Michigan.

As of Saturday, April 25 at 4 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 37,203, an increase of 562 new cases over Friday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 3,274 total, with 189 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by three Friday, with two new cases in Marquette County. There was also one new death reported in Marquette County. That brings the county's totals to 41 cases and seven deaths.

There was also a new case reported in Menominee County, bringing that county's total to three cases and 0 deaths.

U.P. cases are now at 76, with 12 deaths reported.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

A cumulative total of recovered COVID-19 cases in Michigan, as of April 24, is 8,342. These numbers are updated weekly, every Saturday.

Worldwide, more than 800,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University Saturday at 4 p.m.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For more state and national information, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.