Over 500 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Sunday, 1 new UP case

Another case of COVID-19 has been reported in Upper Michigan.

As of Sunday, May 31, cases in Michigan were up to 57,397, an increase of 513 new cases over Saturday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 5,491 total, with 28 new deaths.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 117, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been 16 deaths reported.

There was one new case reported in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday, in Marquette County. That brings Marquette County's total up to 56 cases, with 11 deaths reported.

As of May 29, there have been 38,099 recoveries state-wide. Recovered cases are reported on Saturdays, with numbers through Friday.

As of Saturday, May 30, there have been at least 67 recoveries reported in the Upper Peninsula.

State data shows 7,205 diagnostic COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Upper Michigan. That count does not include the National Guard's surveillance testing at nursing homes and prisons. The U.P. has a 2.3% rate in diagnostic tests. The state has a 12.5% rate. Click here to see more testing data.

