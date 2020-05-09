Over $14M in Federal Grants awarded to Michigan Health Centers to increase COVID-19 testing

A total of $14,422,926 in federal funds will be awarded to 39 health centers across Michigan.

This money will be used to expand their Coronavirus testing operations, according to a press release sent out by U.S Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich) and Gary Peters (D-Mich). This funding was successfully secured from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which both Peters and Stabenow supported.

Two Upper Michigan health centers are included on the list. Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center in Gwinn will receive $467,779. Bay Mills Indian Community in Brimley will receive $142,389.

“From the onset of this pandemic, it has been clear that we must dramatically increase our testing capabilities and access to testing,” said Senator Peters, who is a Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “This federal funding will help Michigan health care centers determine who has Coronavirus and can help prevent the spread of this devastating virus. Our work is far from over, but these resources are especially critical as many Michiganders prepare to return to work and small businesses look to reopen.”

"Widespread testing will not only help contain the spread of COVID-19 and keep our families safe but is also essential to safely restarting our economy and getting people back to work," said Senator Stabenow. “This funding for our health centers moves us one step closer to that goal.”

This funding from the Department of Health and Human Services will support the various testing methods and related testing activities that best suit the conditions on the ground for each individual health care center. These funds can be used for purchasing personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers, staff training, public service announcements, procurement and administration of tests, laboratory upkeep, notifying identified contacts of infected individuals of their potential Coronavirus exposure and expanding both walk-up and drive-up testing operations.

The full list of health centers in Michigan receiving funding can be found by clicking here.

