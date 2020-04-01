Oven King partners with Salvation Army to help families

The corner of Stephenson Ave. and 2nd Ave. is home to a pizza restaurant that is looking for a way to give back to the community it calls home.

“We wanted to give back to the community but we needed someone to distribute it for us. We didn’t know who the needy people in the community [were] and so we thought there was no better place in the community than the Salvation Army,” said Brian Hammond, co-owner of Oven King Pizza.

“Oven King came to us and said they wanted to do something to really help the people and our community. And they have this points program they’re using in their business and they basically want their customers to have the option of paying it forward,” said Maj. Alex Norton from the Salvation Army.

Every time you order from Oven King, you automatically start collecting rewards points. Once you reach 250 points, you can use those to purchase a king size pizza.

“What we’re going to do, giving people the option to pay their points forward. They can instead of getting the pizza for themselves, they can donate a $25 gift card in their name to the Salvation Army,” said. Hammond.

From there, the Salvation Army will determine which families to give the gift cards to.

‘If you’re a family and you get a pizza, how much fun is that right? To get a pizza. It just builds family bonding you know. Families can come around and it’s a positive experience for families,” said Maj. Norton.

If you would like to give a family a meal, you can call Oven King to donate your rewards points. Their number is (906) 789-1700.