Outdoor pet exams at Animal Medical Center

Animal Medical Center in Marquette Township is getting creative, finding new ways to help maintain social distancing when working with animals.

In exam rooms, it’s difficult to keep a six foot distance between staff and clients. When weather allows, they are conducting pet exams outside in the dog park.

Inside the dog park, there are areas for animals to be positioned above ground level, making it easier to conduct exams. For the animals, it comes down to personal preference on whether an outdoor exam can be done successfully.

“There are some patients that, they’re very active and they want to be running around, and they’re listening to every noise, so being outside is usually not the best place for them. We have others that, they really are just more relaxed outside, they don’t want to come in the door. We take the cues from the patients and we also listen to our clients as to what may be the best situation,” said Julie Vezzetti, Veterinarian at Animal Medical Center.

Under the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, all appointments are done with curbside service. Pets are dropped off at the door, and clients wait in their cars.