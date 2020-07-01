OutBack Art Fair canceled for this summer

An art show held at Picnic Rocks in Marquette each summer has been canceled for this year.

According to a post on the OutBack Art Fair Facebook page, the event that was originally scheduled for the end of July is just not feasible.

"We would be restricted to 250 people including vendors - that would only leave room for 50 shoppers at a times and no way to regulate that," the page's post said.

The art fair's Facebook page also said organizers are working on a "virtual OutBack," encouraging vendors to set up and take pictures of their displays and products.

The 2021 OutBack Art Fair is scheduled for July 24 and 25.