OutBack Art Fair canceled for this summer

By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
An art show held at Picnic Rocks in Marquette each summer has been canceled for this year.

According to a post on the OutBack Art Fair Facebook page, the event that was originally scheduled for the end of July is just not feasible.

"We would be restricted to 250 people including vendors - that would only leave room for 50 shoppers at a times and no way to regulate that," the page's post said.

The art fair's Facebook page also said organizers are working on a "virtual OutBack," encouraging vendors to set up and take pictures of their displays and products.

The 2021 OutBack Art Fair is scheduled for July 24 and 25.

I’ve held on as long as I could ~ With the UP State fair being pulled I have run out of hope to pull off the show. We...

Posted by OutBack Art Fair on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

