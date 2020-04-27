Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Kingsford offers "Meal Take-or-Drop" program

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church of Kingsford has created a "Meal Take-or-Drop" program. It offers meal bags to community members in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can pull up to the church doors and take whatever food they might need. There is no limit on what people can take. Those who want to help someone can leave a brown paper bag, with the non-perishable ingredients needed for a meal.

"There are creative ways that we can help people at a time like this. Especially with this, what we wanted was something that was informal, relatively anonymous,’ said the Pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Rev. Matthew Ruesch.

Meals can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. central time, Mondays through Fridays, for the remainder of the stay-at-home order.

