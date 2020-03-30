Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kingsford, uses 'drive-in' service to worship

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kingsford, used a new way to worship on Sunday. They conducted a service in their parking lot, by means of an FM transmitter to the radio.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church sign (WLUC Photo)

Congregation members remained in their cars, but could listen along to the service that was conducted from near the church doors.

The pastor, Matt Ruesch, said there was around 120 people present.

"Being there, knowing that our family in Christ, that comes together week in and week out, was there, was just incredible comforting. I think that was the thing that we really wanted to offer to people,” he said.

At the end, people “greeted" one another by honking their car horns.

The church will once again do the same thing, for Palm Sunday, on April 5 at 9 a.m. Central time.

