Osceola Township sets up selfie stations at voting locations

In Osceola Township, voters got a chance to strike a pose after voting in the presidential primary elections. The township has set up designated selfie stations.

"Which I believe was started by Jennifer Kelly, the Houghton County Clerk. She got some of the local schools to create them and they came up with some really fantastic art. So as people here are exiting the polls they can stop and snap a picture at our selfie station," said Christa Gardner, Precinct 2 Election Official in Osceola Township.

The stations are giving voters the opportunity to take pictures after the voting process. This following a trend of people proudly posting post-voting pictures on social media.

"For picture taking, once you get into the polls you're not allowed to take any pictures of your filled out ballet. There's also no selfies inside of the voting parameters because you don't want to accidentally snap a picture of someone else's ballot as well," said Gardner.

The stations also working as a reminder for others to get out and vote.

"We still do stickers, but I know back in the day it was always the stickers that would remind people. You would go somewhere and see someone with one and think 'Oh I forgot I have to vote today'. We're hoping it helps act as a reminder to people to go out and vote if they see it on social media," added Gardner.

There aren't yet plans to add the selfie stations during the presidential election, but Gardner does believe it would help with voter turnout.

"This would be an added benefit being able to come to an election and snap that selfie and vote. I think it will encourage people to come out and vote at presidential time and have an even bigger impact then because there's a higher volume of voters," said Gardner.

