Orion Hunting Products manufacturing set open soon

Soon, hunting product manufacturing will be happening, in Iron Mountain

"Right now, it's kind of a little unknown, as far as we navigate everything, how we be a manufacturer, how we have people come in, how we have suppliers come in,” said Orion Hunting Products president, Beau Anderson.

In October 2019, Anderson purchased a building on 2236 Pewabic Street. Phase one of updates began. When COVID-19 hit, everything halted. Anderson said this delayed opening, by at least 2 months.

"We did definitely lose production. Now, we focus on getting our machines hooked up,” he said.

Since construction has resumed. Orion hunting products are getting back on track.

"It's a really fun product to work on, especially in the U.P. Great hunting culture around here, is going to continue to be robust, It's legal, and it's safe,” said Anderson.

Anderson says he is worried about launching products into a recession but for now, they are focused on opening the manufacturing, in a safe way.

"Our worker density is pretty low, so we are able to social distance pretty easily, so going forward we will take as many precautions as we can to keep our workers safe. We are thankful and excited to get back to work,” he said.

Orion Hunting Products is looking at a soft opening at the end of June, beginning of July, in order to start manufacturing again. Anderson says, in the upcoming months they will be looking to hire 3 to 5 production employees.

