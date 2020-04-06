Organizing donations for nursing centers

A new movement online is calling for donations of tablets and iPods for seniors. With nursing centers enacting visitor restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak, there's a greater need for the residents to keep in touch with their loved ones.

Tablets would help with communication while he iPods would enable the seniors to listen to music. So far the call is out to help five different nursing centers in Marquette County. Anna Dravland, the driving force behind 'Spread Goodness Day,' says it's about improving morale.

"It would increase their ability to be able to actually talk to their friends and family more frequently, they'd get a little more quality out of it, it could really do a lot for the morale and for keeping them engaged," said Dravland.

Dravland also hopes some businesses step up and make donations. If you'd like more information on how to donate, you call call Dravland directly at (906) 362-1689 or check out the related links section on this page.

