Organizers are pushing forward with plans to hold Houghton County Fair this summer

Organizers for the Houghton County Fair say they're pushing forward with preparations for this year’s event near the end of August. The organizers have decided to move forward due to the amount of time remaining leading up to the festival, not wanting to jump the gun on a cancellation.

"We're going to keep up with whatever guidelines the CDC gives us for the event, if there is something we have to do, and hopefully we'll still have the fair. We take the whole year to plan this so we hate to not do it just because it's an idea that we shouldn't," said Kathleen Caspary, President of the Houghton County Fair Board of Directors.

While the event is still being planned that does not rule out potential cancellations in the future.

